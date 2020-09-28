Plans in for £85m canalside development in Worcester

Apt's design for Lowesmoor Wharf redevelopment

Proposals for Lowesmoor Wharf would transform a 3.2-acre site off Lowesmoor Terrace in Worcester.

The developers want to build 330,000 sq ft of housing, office and retail space on a site that currently contains a mix of industrial and warehousing units. It is designated as an area for redevelopment within the Worcester city centre masterplan.

Designed by architect Apt, the proposed scheme has seven buildings of varied height containing 271 apartments, 30,000 sq ft. of office space, 9,000 sq ft of retail and 8,400 sq ft of food and entertainment space.

Residents will not be expected to own motor cars. There will be 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging points but no parking facilities at all. Instead there will be 465 bicycle storage spaces for residents and a further 218 for public use.

Godwin Developments associate director Matt Chandler said: “Our vision is to deliver a lifestyle-led destination that is similar to other standout schemes – such as Gloucester Docks and Eagles Works in Oxford. We plan to transform the former canals into water features, paying homage to the rich canal history of Worcester and the wider Midlands region. These will provide a focal point of the development and its new waterside apartments, cafes and restaurants, proposed as a part of the scheme.”

Architect Jason Geen, studio leader at Apt, said: “The project is a ‘regeneration masterplan’ in the truest sense of the word, bringing to life a long overlooked, but important centrally-located site in Worcester. It is ideally positioned for local transport links to enable placemaking and a pedestrian orientated public realm to be at the very heart of the proposals.”

