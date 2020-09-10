Plans move forward for Millport flood protection scheme

The flood protection scheme aims to create an offshore breakwater connecting the small islands in Millport Bay. It also includes onshore flood walls and other protection along the Millport shoreline, reducing the risk of flooding to vulnerable properties in the town.

The estimated cost of the scheme is £27.5m, with 80% of the funding coming from the Scottish hovernment and the remaining 20% funded by North Ayrshire Council.

The project involves the creation of a 120m-long rock armour breakwater connecting The Leug and The Spoig islands and a 210m-long rock armour breakwater between The Spoig and the southern Eilean. The design also includes onshore flood walls and drainage improvements to minimise residual flood risks.

The preferred option will also create an area of sheltered water, which could allow the future development of a community marina supporting the potential for step-ashore facilities under the auspices of the Ayrshire Growth Deal.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for green new deal & sustainability, said: “The Millport Flood Protection Scheme has really been shaped by residents of Cumbrae whose voice has been heard loud and clear throughout the process.

“We are now very close to the scheme moving from the planning stage to becoming a reality so I would like to thank residents for their fantastic contribution.”

Construction is currently expected to get under way in early 2022 and is likely to take about two years to complete.

