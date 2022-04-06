Plans move forward for new Dumfries high school

Hub South West Scotland is a construction and infrastructure-focused partnership that works with local authorities and private sector enterprises in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway,

The new Dumfries High School is one of 25 projects selected as part of Phase 2 of the Scottish government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP). The new school, which will be built on the existing site, will accommodate 796 pupils.

Neil McIntyre, project management lead for Phase 2 of Dumfries Learning Town at Dumfries & Galloway Council, said: “The new Dumfries High School will be recognised as a landmark community investment which will enhance the learning experience of our young people and will be also a beacon of community sports and leisure activity.”

Michael Ross

Chief executive of hub South West Michael Ross said: “We are delighted to deliver this exciting new project for Dumfries and Galloway Council as its development partner and to continue our partnership with the authority.

“Following completion of the tender process that is currently under way, we expect to announce the appointment of the wider team in the coming months.

“The new school building will achieve the highest standards of construction in line with the Scottish government’s key measures of energy consumption, condition, digital, and economic growth and we believe that when completed it will be a continuing source of pride for the people of Dumfries for generations to come.”

