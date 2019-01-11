Plans submitted for expansion of Georgia port

APM Terminals Poti and Poti New Terminals Consortium have submitted the conceptual design to Georgia’s Ministry of Economy & Sustainable Development as part of the application for a first-stage construction permit for the project.

“After high-level and in-depth negotiations with authorities, cargo owners, equity partners and financial institutions we concluded that Poti will continue as the prime access to the Caucasus and the Central Asian markets,” said APM Terminals Poti managing director Klaus Laursen. “We believe that we have the skills, ability and expertise to contribute to the economy of Georgia by persisting in our journey to further develop the Poti Sea Port.”

The project plan entails achieving a 14.5m water depth at the 700m quay wall and the provision of 25ha of dedicated land for operation for yard and covered storage facilities for various cargo types.

“The new bulk port will handle cargo lots up to 60,000 tons/vessel creating new cost-effective opportunities for cargo owners in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and other central Asian countries,” said Laursen.

Poti Sea Port is currently the largest port in Georgia, handling liquids, dry bulk, passenger ferries and 80% of Georgia’s container traffic. The current multi-purpose facility has 15 berths, a total quay length of 2,900 meters, more than 20 quay cranes and 17 km of rail track.

The project will directly create an estimated 250 new jobs for the local population and over 900 employment opportunities in related industries and services, not including temporary jobs during the construction phase.