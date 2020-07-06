Plans submitted for Oxfordshire Garden Village

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has lodged plans for the Oxfordshire Garden Village to the north of Eynsham in West Oxfordshire.

The masterplan sets out provision for 2,200 homes, new primary and secondary schools, sports facilities, parks, allotments and 57,000 m2 of employment space.

Aecom is planning consultant for the project, with Terence O’Rourke delivering design and masterplanning and Stantec providing engineering support.

The site was one of proposed 14 garden villages endorsed by the government in 2017 to help meet the UK’s housing need. Grosvenor was appointed in the same year by local landowners to bring forward a planning application.

The application is the largest to date for Grosvenor’s strategic land division, which aims to have a portfolio of 30,000 homes by 2023.

Grosvenor project director Silvia Lazzerini said: “This application is the result of extensive dialogue with the community, council and stakeholders to make sure we understood and listened to local priorities and shaped our masterplan around them. The Oxfordshire Garden Village presents a fantastic opportunity to deliver the homes that the area needs. It is also a chance to set a new benchmark for what a sustainable, deliverable development at scale can look like.

“From the outset our vision has been to create a new community which respects the natural environment – a place where people and nature can not only live alongside one another, but actually thrive together. This outline masterplan is an early step on that journey to establish a neighbourhood that will grow and strengthen over time.”

