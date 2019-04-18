Plant Hire UK places £17m order

Pictured (left to right) are Yvette Henshall-Bell, Graham Jones and Paul Hartshorn, managing directors of JCB, Plant Hire UK and Gunn JCB respectively

JCB dealer Gunn JCB is supplying Plant Hire UK with 300 new JCB Loadall telescopic handlers and 50 compact excavators along with site dumpers and tandem rollers.

Plant Hire UK managing director Graham Jones said: “As the construction sector goes from strength to strength this investment in new JCB Loadalls and compact midi excavators ensures our customers are guaranteed the highest specification machines with outstanding safety features and telematics support as standard.”

Gunn JCB managing director Paul Hartshorn said: “Plant Hire UK is one of our largest and most successful customers. Gunn JCB depots are perfectly located to support the ever-growing number of machines as Plant Hire UK has continued to invest in its fleet.”

JCB managing director Yvette Henshall-Bell said: “Plant Hire UK has a reputation for delivering the best machines and market-leading service, which perfectly complements the JCB ethos. As the world’s number one telescopic handler, the Loadall has a proven track record that construction firms trust implicitly, while our compact excavators are hard-working on-site machines.”

Plant Hire UK was founded in 2005 by managing director Graham Jones and finance director Wayne Illidge in St Helens, Merseyside.