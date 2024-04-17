Plantworx moves to Newark

Plantworx 2025 will be held on 23rd-25th September 2025 at the Newark Showground in Winthorpe, near Newark.

The trade fair has been held every two years since 2013, except for 2021. Plantworx 2025 will be the sixth time for the event and its fourth different location.

Plantworx has previously been held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in Leicestershire, and the East of England Arena in Peterborough.

Event organisers from the Construction Equipment Association had to find a new location after the Peterborough site closed its doors and became a housing development site.

