Plastic pothole fix comes at a price

Yours for £29.10 a bag

A 20kg bag of MacRebur’s Plastikfix contains the equivalent of 18 plastic carrier bags or three milk cartons, which would otherwise have gone to landfill or incineration.

Plastikfix is cold lay so can be used straight from the bag. Each bag is reckoned to be enough to fill an average-sized pothole and costs £29.10 – which is way more than the £7 you’d pay for a bag of Tarmac Instant Lay Macadam from Wickes, which is also cold lay.

Like Instant Lay Macadam, Plastikfix is also suitable for driveways and car parks.

Production of Plastikfix is set to begin at the end of February and will be available to both trade and the general public through MacRebur’s UK distributor Wolseley.

Lockerbie-headquartered MacRebur was launched in 2016 and roads using its technology have been built in England, Ireland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, Turkey and Chile.

