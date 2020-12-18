Plymouth Uni selects BAM for Babbage building

The University of Plymouth's new engineering and design facility (Image: University of Plymouth)

The project comprises both new-build and a refurbishment of a 1970s teaching block to create more than 10,000 m² of research and teaching space.

Reconstruction of the Babbage building, on the western edge of the university’s main campus, will provide a new home for the School of Engineering, Computing & Mathematics and additional space for the School of Art, Design & Architecture.

The project has already received conditional planning approval from Plymouth City Council.

The new building is designed by architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Studio associate Colin Cobb said: “Our proposals for the engineering and design facility will provide state-of-the-art new facilities through the sustainable re-use of existing infrastructure. Our plans take the building back to the original concrete frame – a characterful waffle-slab construction – that will be revealed by stripping out suspended ceilings and overhead services to create open and well-lit spaces to promote creativity, cross-disciplinary collaboration and wellbeing. The design has incorporated a range of complex and ambitious technical facilities, which will provide engineering and design students with the experience and skills they need to design our future.”

BAM was brought on board using the Southern Construction framework. Final exchange of contracts and start of work are expected early in the new year.

BAM construction director Graham Kingdon said: “It is a tremendous pleasure to renew our relationship with the University of Plymouth, which has previously produced the Roland Levinsky Building among others. We’re looking at all the ways we can bring our higher education knowledge and our digital expertise in design and construction to bear, to create a facility that is sustainable and energy efficient.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk