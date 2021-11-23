Port agrees deal for windfarm infrastructure

Mainstream has an option to locate offshore windfarm service facilities at Hunterston Parc

It has signed an option agreement with Hunterston Port and Resource Campus (Hunterston Parc) for land that will be used for supporting infrastructure including the substation as well as the cable landing.

The latest deal comes three months after Peel Ports signed a similar agreement with cabling company XLCC for a facility to include two factories.

Andrew Martin, Peel Ports’ group land and property director, said: "We are excited to be working in partnership with Mainstream as part of the wider regeneration of Hunterston. Mainstream is a highly respected and credible developer of offshore assets, and we welcome their long-term commitment to Hunterston Parc. Their team buys into our vision for Hunterston and are committed to working with us to develop it further; including the potential for producing green hydrogen.

"Hunterston is one of Scotland’s largest brownfield sites and its largest deep-water port. This agreement demonstrates the role it can play in meeting the challenge of a green economic recovery.”

Cameron Smith, Mainstream’s general manager of offshore, said: "Mainstream is committed to working in collaboration with Peel Ports to help develop the park at Hunterston to service the green economy.” He added that the land gives Mainstream platform for future green hydrogen production. "As one of the first anchor tenants to buy into their vision, we have secured crucial acreage to build our onshore connection infrastructure and will work with Peel to develop our associated hydrogen production and other facilities.”

