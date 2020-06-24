Portal Construction starts Salford sheds

The Raven Locks site

Portal Construction NW has a £9m contract to undertake works for Network Space Developments on the 14-acre Ravenscraig Road site, with completion anticipated for February 2021.

The completed scheme will offer three detached units ranging from 29,500 to 61,000 sq ft along with a terrace of a further three units ranging from 11,000 to 19,000 sq ft.

Network Space development director Joe Burnett said: “The development will have a positive socioeconomic impact on the local and wider area by bringing a longstanding brownfield site back into use and providing accommodation for local businesses as well as attracting inward investment.”

Raven Locks is one of a series of developments being delivered by Network Space Developments across the northwest in partnership with investors InfraRed Capital Partners. Architect on the scheme is AEW Architects.

