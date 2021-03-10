Premier Modular gets Chertsey hospital expansion

Design by BDP

Working with Claritas (formerly AMCM) as delivery partner, Premier Modular will install a two-storey unit at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey for the Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Designed by BDP and P+HS, the building will house a priority assessment unit. It will be linked to the emergency department and integrated with the main hospital’s services. It will have 62 patient bays, nurse stations, staff rooms, seminar rooms, laundry, clean utilities, and kitchenettes.

Premier Modular is maximising construction and fitout work offsite to reduce disruption to patient care. This means it will only be on site for just over six months.

Completion is expected by summer 2021,

Andrew Grimes, assistant director of property and capital development at the trust, said: “Offsite construction means less time on site and therefore much less disruption to patient care, which is a priority for the trust. The Premier solution met the technical constraints of this site, particularly to provide seamless connections at two levels to maintain patient flows between the existing emergency department. Premier has demonstrated the flexibility and design capabilities to engineer a bespoke solution for this challenging site, with all the speed, quality and value benefits of offsite construction.”

The offsite solution has been engineered to maintain patient flows between the existing facilities and the new unit, with continuous level floors throughout. Externally, the assessment unit will be finished in vertical rainscreen cladding in shades of grey and brickwork to complement adjacent buildings.

The building envelope has been designed to be highly thermally efficient to reduce running costs and carbon emissions, and the picture windows will have solar control glass and integral brise soleil sunshading. A building energy management system (BeMS) will optimise energy use.

BDP director Akshay Khera said: “This project is an example of how striking and unique architectural design, that is also in keeping with its surroundings, can be successfully married with delivery via offsite construction, bringing many benefits including speed, quality and efficiency.”

