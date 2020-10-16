Premier Modular supplies Covid-19 testing sites

The Covid-19 test centre in Havant goes in

The first buildings supplied by Premier arrived on site in Bolton and opened the following afternoon. Sites in Glasgow, Nottingham and Havant have also been set up by Premier Modular so far.

Each standalone test site has a 110 m2 purpose-designed testing building with eight patient cubicles, separate staff entrance and exit, test collection and drop off zones and a family testing room.

Premier’s contract also includes the supply of welfare facilities in three buildings to accommodate a PPE room, stores, test preparation, staff rest room, kitchenette and toilets, as well as essential services – water supply, waste water collection and electricity generators.

The contract was procured through the Crown Commercial Service and will be completed this autumn.

George Swanepoel, project manager for the Havant centre for testing service provider Sodexo, said: “The site set up and the testing facility at Havant are fantastic. This is a well-designed building which is highly efficient for maintaining patient flows and social distancing. The modular solution is easy to keep clean, is not exposed to the elements and is a safe and comfortable environment for our staff to work in. The building installation went very smoothly in just a few hours.”

This latest contract follows Premier’s delivery of 1,700 m2 of modular buildings for the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter in just four weeks earlier this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk