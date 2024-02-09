Price takes over from Blowers as ISG chief

Zoe Price

Zoe Price has been with ISG for 12 years, with roles including group director for public sector frameworks, COO for UK Construction, and most recently as group COO. She has been a member of ISG’s statutory board since 2020.

Zoe Price, aged 48, has a degree in marketing and before joining the construction industry spent 10 years in telecoms.

As chief executive, she is promising to shake things up a bit and is promising some “different thinking”.

Matt Blowers, 50, had been with ISG for 26 years, the last two as chief executive.

As well as a new chief executive, ISG is also getting a new chief financial officer with Karen Booth leaving the business at the end of March. Andrew Page has been appointed interim CFO.

Zoe Price said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the contribution that both Matt and Karen have made to the ISG business. We have not been immune to the challenging landscape of the construction industry over the past few years, but our focus on collaboration and quality delivery, alongside our investment in our people have characterised this period.

“Looking forward, I’m determined to build on this legacy, but also seek to more fundamentally reset how our business, and the wider industry responds to the growing challenges to our sector. That is going to take different thinking. We cannot expect to attract the talent and creativity our sector needs to thrive, through the continuation of behaviours and approaches that deliver the status-quo. I’m looking forward to the challenge of helping to make a change that will be positive across construction.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk