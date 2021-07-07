Procore teams up for Middle East expansion

Procore’s newly-appointed head of Middle East & North Africa, Mohamed Swidan, will lead the regional expansion, which will focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor and existing Procore shareholder, will partner with Procore to drive its expansion into MENA.

Procore’s software provides a unified platform for construction, encompassing project management, quality and safety, financials, resource management and analytics, plus the ability to integrate with other applications through its App Marketplace. The company said that it has over 10,000 customers running in excess of a million projects around the world.

“Procore builds software for the people who build the world. We are excited for our next phase of growth across the Middle East and North Africa in partnership with Mubadala," said Procore founder and CEO Tooey Courtemanche. “Procore is already used in over 125 countries, and expanding globally will enable us to better partner with construction leaders around the world. Our mission is to connect everyone in construction on our global platform, so that our customers can build faster, safer and smarter.”

Ibrahim Ajami, head of ventures and growth at Mubadala, said: “The construction sector in the Middle East is ripe for disruption as it remains largely undigitised. Procore’s platform is a game changer, and we are excited to support them on their mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, bringing significant efficiencies to the industry across the region.”

“Construction businesses in MENA today are accelerating their digitisation and innovation. As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, owners and contractors are under continued pressure to drive innovation while controlling costs and improving productivity,” said Swidan, who is the former head of Uber for Business, Middle East & Africa at Uber, and was previously head of cloud, Middle East South at SAP.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk