ProCure22 delivers Chorley hospital work to Interserve

The day surgery and out patients scheme for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will improve facilities at the Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

So long as the UK construction industry does not shut down before then, Interserve Construction will start work on the new-build project in July and the new unit is expected to be completed in October 2021.

The contract was awarded through the ProCure22 (P22) framework.

Interserve Construction’s other recent new business in the healthcare sector includes: a £13.9m contract to refurbish the Tees, Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s Roseberry Park Hospital; a £20m contract with St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in South London; and being named as preferred bidder for the £36m redevelopment of Walsall Manor Hospital by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

