Public asked to let workers do their jobs

The two short animations, which have been released under the theme of #RebuildingTogether, highlight the need for co-operation and respect for workers operating in difficult circumstances.

The clips, designed to be shared on social media, feature workers called ‘Paul’ and ‘Gill’ who put a strong emphasis on physical distancing and letting workers do their jobs safely.

To help the public feel more confident about commissioning work, the campaign is also accompanied by a downloadable PDF leaflet that sets out what workers and clients are expected to do – and not do – throughout projects.

Rebecca Crosland, health and safety advisor at the Building Engineering Services Association and chair of the forum’s health and safety sub-group, said: “Contractors and operatives have been extremely responsive to guidance aimed at safe working as we enter into new phases of the return to work.

“However, they must be allowed to carry out their tasks effectively and the public can play a hugely important role by supporting and respecting them and letting them do their jobs as they take on this mammoth task.

“This new campaign emphasises the Forum’s message that we’re all #RebuildingTogether and that it’s important that everyone takes personal responsibility for their actions in the interest of themselves, their colleagues and the wider community.”

Alan Wilson, who is CICV chair and managing director of electrical trade body Select, added: “Since the start of the CICV Forum, it’s been extremely heartening to see how people across the industry have pulled together to get us through. We must continue with this level of co-operation and collaboration and remind the public of the part they have to play as we move forward with Scotland’s recovery.”

The CICV Forum is made up of more than 60 trade associations, private companies and professional bodies. In the last month , it has issued seven health and safety advice documents, updated its operating guidance and reminded construction workers to observe physical distancing in their social lives too.

