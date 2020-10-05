Queensland commits to Centenary Bridge

The state will commit AU$112m (£62m) for construction supported by AU$112m from the federal government, expected to be confirmed in tomorrow’s federal budget. A further $20 million has already provided by the state government for planning and design.

The Centenary Bridge upgrade involves:

a new, three-lane, northbound bridge built to the west of the existing bridge;

reconfiguration of the existing bridge to provide three southbound lanes;

improved active transport for pedestrians and bike riders.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “Covid-19 has brought construction sites to a halt across the world, but work hasn’t stopped in Queensland because of our strong response to managing the health crisis. Since last November, my government has announced more than $4.8 billion in new and accelerated joint funding for roads and transport projects to get people into jobs quickly.

“It’s part of the plan for Queensland’s economic recovery that we’re already delivering. We have done the work to get the new Centenary Bridge project ready to build and we’ll start work on it next year, supporting hundreds more jobs. Our infrastructure guarantee is backing Queensland jobs and driving demand for tradies across the state at a time when they’re needed most.”

Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said work would start on the new bridge in 2021. “The Palaszczuk government kickstarted this project with $20 million to do the business case and detailed design,” he said. “That work is done, so, once the federal funding flows, we’ll be ready to go out to market and get crews on site as quickly as possible to start building.”

