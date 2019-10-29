Ramboll poaches Jacobs’ airfield team

All five hires previously worked together at Jacobs Engineering Group (formerly Halcrow) and having worked on the design and build of projects for multiple airfield contractors.

The team, who will be based primarily in Ramboll’s Chester office, will focus on developing and extending Ramboll’s design and build airfield infrastructure capability in the UK, with an emphasis on supporting their growing defence sector capability.

The gang of five is: Martin Smith, who joins as airfield director; Ian Stevenson, chief engineer; Richard Ward, principal engineer; Chris Stanley, senior technician; and Sam Parker, technician.

Ramboll aviation director Matthew Pierpoint said: “The arrival of this fully formed team will provide an immediate boost to our capabilities in the aviation sector. It’s an exciting time for Ramboll’s aviation team, especially in the UK. Our civil aviation business continues to grow with major projects at Heathrow, Stansted and Jersey, whilst our position on the DIO [Defence Infrastructure Organisation] frameworks is generating a stream of new business at military sites. This has not gone unnoticed in the sector, meaning we are increasingly able to attract the best talent.”

Martin Smith said: “Ramboll has placed huge belief in our team, as well as demonstrating confidence and commitment to the development of their airfield infrastructure capability. I’m very much looking forward to leading the team as we work on enhancing Ramboll’s capability in the aviation sector, and know I’ll enjoy doing so.”

