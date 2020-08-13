Rebrand for Vinci subsidiary

Established in Carlisle in 2005, Meldrum provides electrical and instrumentation engineering services, predominantly within the industrial sector.

Since being taken over by Vinci Energies UK & RoI in April 2017, it has been working closely with Vinci Energies’ nuclear business, Actemium. This connection is being cemented by rebranding Meldrum as Actemium Carlisle. It will also join the wider network of Actemium business units, which number 400 around the world.

Actemium Carlisle business unit general manager Martin Hand said: “We are delighted and excited to announce this next phase of our company’s development. Joining Actemium will enhance our capabilities and offering to our customers, by enabling us to draw on the technical know-how and experience of a vast network of international engineers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk