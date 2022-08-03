Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 109

Tanned and refreshed after their summer break, Bishop & Taylor return to discuss all things energy related, including controlling bills, the cost of heat pumps, repowering wind turbines, importing Moroccan sun and Sizewell C’s prospects.

3rd August 2022: Episode 109:

