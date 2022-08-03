  1. Instagram
Thu August 04 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 109

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 109

9 hours Decarbonisation and Britain’s energy crisis

Tanned and refreshed after their summer break, Bishop & Taylor return to discuss all things energy related, including controlling bills, the cost of heat pumps, repowering wind turbines, importing Moroccan sun and Sizewell C’s prospects.

3rd August 2022: Episode 109: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

