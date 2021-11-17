Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 88

With International Men’s Day on 19th November, Bishop & Taylor discuss manliness and men’s health. They speak to Sophie Smith, a specialist nurse at Prostate Cancer UK. And they also discuss the construction industry’s (lack of) preparedness for the end of red diesel.

17th November 2021: Episode 88

