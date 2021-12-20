Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 90

Bishop and Taylor look back and some of the highlights and lowlights of construction industry news in 2021.

15th December 2021: Episode 90: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

You may also like: 2021: The year that came up short

Phil Bishop looks back on a year of reporting the construction industry’s news events. We entered 2021 with high hopes and for the construction industry it was not all bad, but recovery was frustrated by all kinds of shortages. Read more..

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk