Red to revamp Clapham landmark

Audiology House (before)

Red Construction will deliver a 16,170 sq ft residential conversion and extension at Audiology House at 45 Nightingale Lane in south London.

The client is Joseph Edmund Ltd, owned by 25-year-old Joe Faccenda. This is his first project.

It is said that the house was once owned by Victorian plumber George Jennings, inventor of the first public flush toilets.

The new development will see the building transformed from its more recent audio equipment manufacturing use back to its original residential purpose. Due for completion in spring 2021, Red Construction Group will convert the main house into eight flats and converted factory space at the rear of the building into a further 11.

The regenerative works will include the addition of front wings, constructed from a steel frame and precast brick and Portland stone façade. Existing ancillary buildings will be demolished, and the main Audiology House structure will be underpinned along with all the site boundary walls, to create a lowered ground floor level.

The design team includes architect Gibberd, consulting engineer Flatt Consulting and structural engineer Bridges Pound.

CGI of what Audiology House should look like after the works

Red Construction managing director Graham Sturge said: “Audiology House is such a unique project steeped in history, and something that we were pleased to secure as part of our diverse residential portfolio. We have worked on many projects that require sensitive development and delivery with strict heritage and conservation guidelines, so there is a wealth of experience across our team allowing us to convert this one-of-a-kind building within the short timeframe available. We pride ourselves on collaborating with exciting new developers, and on projects that are inspiring and challenging in the capital, which Joseph Edmunds and Audiology House both present.”

A Joseph Edmund spokesperson added: “As the first development for the company, Audiology House is ideal for us to showcase what can be achieved with the opportunity to sympathetically adapt an exciting and historical building for the residential market. We wanted to create a space that was both unique and appealing and that would really catch the attention of local residents within the south London area. Red Construction were the best contractors for this project as their team really understood our vision and, as London specialists, have delivered previous successful conversion projects within city environments which is essential for this build to be ready for next spring.”

