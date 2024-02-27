Regional consultant has designs on the capital

John Lucas

Edge has offices in Nottingham, Birmingham, Shefield and Leeds but a smaller presence in London.

It has now hired Gleeds senior director John Lucas to be a director in its London office.

He joins Edge after nearly four decades at Gleeds

“Edge is an exciting and dynamic consultancy that has been making enormous strides in London over the past year through talent acquisition and expanding its portfolio of high-quality client and framework projects,” John Lucas said. “This made the role an exciting proposition at a time when I was looking to commence my next chapter in the industry.”

Edge director Lee Simmonite said: “John’s appointment is a significant milestone towards scaling up our operations in the capital to the levels of our more established bases in Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham and Sheffield – with several prospective major projects in the pipeline. We know that John will be a brilliant addition to the diverse mix of staff that contribute to our success, playing a vital role in evolving our processes and strategies.”

