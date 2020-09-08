Regional directors join B&K board

Neil Brook and Matthew Cruttenden

Matthew Cruttenden who heads the southern division and Neil Brook who leads the northwest team, joined the main board on 1st September 2020.

They will continue as regional directors of their respective divisions as well as contributing their experience to the overall running of the group, alongside group construction directors Paul Lomas and David Scorer.

Matthew Cruttenden joined Bowmer & Kirkland as a trainee quantity surveyor in 1990 (30 years ago) and after 15 years was head of the special projects division. He became southern regional director following a restructure in 2014.

Neil Brook has been there even longer, having joined the company in 1989 as a senior engineer, initially working across the northwest region. In 2006 he too joined the special projects division to lead on some of its larger schemes. He was appointed an associate director in 2008 and in 2012 managed construction of the St George’s Park complex, built the for the Football Association. He moved back to the northwest as regional director in 2013.

