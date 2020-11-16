Renewables specialists picked for £800m framework

The Energy Efficiency Measures & Associated Works (N8) framework from public sector procurement outfit LHC allows local authorities, social landlords and other public bodies to source suppliers who can install improvement measures for domestic and public buildings to reduce heating bills.

The framework is estimated to be worth up to £500m in England, £200m in Scotland and £100m in Wales. The regional lots cover the procurement of 21 individual energy efficiency measures across the UK as well as providing a multi-disciplinary offer.

LHC director of procurement Mij Rahman said: “This framework provides contracting authorities with an easier route to procure a variety of new and emerging energy efficiency technologies along with low carbon retrofit services. Implementing these efficiency measures is essential to help reduce fuel bills, improve asset value and performance, as well as delivering on our obligations to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the UK’s ambitious environmental targets.

“There is huge interest and demand in the public sector for this work, but many councils and social housing providers need guidance and support with such technically-led procurement demands. To implement their decarbonisation plans, public authorities can take advantage of professional support, through technical and practical guidance available through the N8 framework contractors, and could also seek consultancy support from LHC’s Energy Efficiency Consultancy framework (N8C).

Services covered by the N8 framework include: external, internal and cavity wall insulation; biomass heating systems; solar PV with battery storage; air to water heat pumps; electric vehicle charging infrastructure; solar thermal systems; building energy management systems; ground source heat pumps; commercial boilers; and electric heaters.

The list of approved companies is:

A C Whyte (Scotland)

Aaron Services

Absolute Solar & Wind

AD Construction Group (Architectural Decorators Ltd)

AES

Alisa Building

Amaresco

Aran Services

BCA Insulation Limited (Scotland)

Breyer Group

British Gas Social Housing

CCG Scotland (Scotland)

Crystal Electronics

Custom Solar

E.On (Midlands)

Easy Heat Systems Limited

Engie

Everwarm

Gibson Specialist (Wales)

Insulated Render Systems (Scotland)

Ivor Cook

K&T Heating

Kensa

Lawtech

Low Carbon Exchange

Mi-Space

MP Group UK

SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland)

Sure Maintenance

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

Swarco UK

Synergize

The Casey Group

Thermal Earth (Wales)

United Living (South)

Zing Energy

