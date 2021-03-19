Retail scaled back in Southampton regen plans

CGI of The Bargate Quarter

Tellon’s plans for the site of the old Bargate Shopping Centre have been revised to scale back the retail element, take out a planned hotel, and put in more flats.

It described the change of plans as an essential response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and how it has changed the way that people live, work, shop, and socialise.

The updated scheme now has 519 residential units rather than 287 before, and 2,515 sqm of retail instead of 7,343 sqm.

Tellon Capital hopes to start construction this autumn, subject to finalising the Section 106 and planning conditions.

James Burchell, partner at Tellon Capital, said: “We are delighted to receive unanimous planning permission for the Bargate Quarter rejuvenation, and this means we are now able to confirm a date when construction will begin. This is a complex scheme, especially given the site’s history and heritage, but Tellon is committed to making this significant rejuvenation a reality.

