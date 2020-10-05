Retirement developer hunts for sites

CGI of Retirement Villages Group’s newly acquired site at Chester

Retirement Villages Group, which was acquired by the French insurance group Axa in 2017, already has 14 retirement villages across the south of England, comprising a total of 1,274 purpose-built independent living units and 402 care beds.

It is now stepping up its build programme. It has recently acquired a site in West Byfleet, Surrey, and another in Chester.

Retirement Villages Group is looking for 1.5-acre minimum sites either in town centres or edge of town locations, targeting well-heeled areas and market towns. It is specifically looking for sites in Winchester, Walton-on-Thames, Chichester, Stratford-upon Avon, Wilmslow and York, among other places.

It is looking for stand-alone sites or to work with partners with whom it can develop and build schemes of up to 200 apartments in each town.

Chief executive Will Bax said: “As a country we have to move now if we are going to build enough retirement homes of the right kind for the future. Forthcoming generations will prize independence, security and proximity to town centres more than any other. We are looking for sites and partners to help us create vibrant new urban communities that actively promote positive, independent ageing.”

