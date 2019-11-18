Revised plans submitted for Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment

CGI of the new blocks of flats

Residential developer Weston Homes is working with Tesco, has now submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of the to redevelop the 10.4 acre Tesco store and carpark site at 822 High Road in Goodmayes into a new mixed use development. The site is next to Goodmayes Railway Station, between Ilford and Romford in Essex.

Following a local outcry, the scale of the plans has been reined back a little but still includes more than 1,000 apartments in an array of tower blocks, a primary school and a replacement supermarket. A community centre/village hall is also now included.

Under the submitted proposals, the development will provide 1,280 new homes – rather than the 1,400 initially planned – with the heights of the various buildings reduced and the design of the main landmark tower revised in order to make it more slender in a bid to reduce its visual impact.

Of the new homes within the development, 414 will be designated as affordable.

It is the largest new homes project that Tesco is doing with a development partner in London. Gross development value will be several hundred million pounds.

The new development proposals will also allow for highway improvement works in the High Road including a new bus lane, widening the highway, enhanced pedestrian and cycle access, and a new pedestrian crossing to Barley Lane Recreation Ground.

The new Tesco will be equivalent in size to the current store and will be built in the current car park while the existing store remains open with a temporary car parking arrangement. Once the new store is complete and open, the old store will be closed and demolished.

