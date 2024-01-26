Rodgers Leask recruits ground engineering specialist

Darcy Kitson-Boyce

Associate director Darcy Kitson-Boyce joins Rodgers Leask from HSP Consulting Engineers, also in Nottingham.

Derby-based Rodgers Leask opened its Nottingham office in 2021.

“Joining a well-respected business like Rodgers Leask is always going to be a moment of pride, but joining at such an important time makes it even more exciting,” he said. “Across the next 12 months, we anticipate the start of multiple large projects in the local area, presenting more opportunity for us to offer our support and expert guidance on all ground-engineering matters.”

He continued: “Behind the scenes, I will be building a dedicated geo-environmental engineering team that will work alongside our other disciplines in Nottingham, the wider Midlands region and beyond.”

Rodgers Leask’s new associate director previously spent a decade based in the southeast with LBHGEO Ground Engineering, working on several high-profile projects, including the new Sky Film Studios in Borehamwood, Highgate Hospital in London and several landfill redevelopment schemes. He also has experience providing geotechnical engineering input on complex basement developments across London.

Rodgers Leask managing director Paul Spencer said: “Darcy’s ambitions are aligned with what we want to achieve at Rodgers Leask so we’re very pleased he has decided to join us as we look to take the next steps for the Nottingham office. It’s rare to find people with Darcy’s level of experience and expertise, so this is testament to the hard work of all our teams across the country helping to raise our profile and make sure professionals across the industry know who we are and what we do.”

