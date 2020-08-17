Rollalong wins another Magna order

House comes together in Rollalong's Wimborne factory

Rollalong’s factory in Wimborne has already made 45 homes for Dorchester-based Magna Housing, and is now making another 50, for installation across Dorset.

The Rollalong factory has a capacity of 2,000 homes a year.

“This is tremendously exciting and we’re delighted to continue working with Magna Housing,” said Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers. “Our ongoing collaboration will ensure that high-quality, precision-engineered homes continue to be manufactured in the local area by local people.”

Magna Housing head of development and sales Paul Read added: “This is great news for both our organisations, which have been working together very successfully for the past 18 months.”

The new homes will be manufactured from the newly designed 2020/21 range and have been designed to fully comply with the Higher Fabric First approach in the Future Homes Standard. The contract value for next batch of 45 homes is believed to be around £10m, which is about 40% of Rollalong’s 2019 annual turnover.

