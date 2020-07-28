Safety fears force closure of Aberdeenshire bridge

The road bridge was closed with immediate effect after a detailed structural assessment revealed serious concerns over the integrity and strength of the structure.

The 170-year-old bridge over the railway carries the U91K local access road linking properties at Oatyhill to Laurencekirk.

The council said that the bridge can be open to pedestrians and cyclists but will remain closed to motorised vehicles for the foreseeable future.

Further work will be undertaken to explore viable options for the future of this structure.

A diversion route for all vehicles has been set up via the A90.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk