Saipem lined up for €460m offshore wind contract

Award of the contract is subject to a notice to proceed, which is contingent upon Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) making a final investment decision.

EODC is sponsored by a consortium of EDF Renewables, Enbridge subsidiary EIH and WPD Offshore France.

The project entails the design, construction and installation works for 64 foundations bearing an equivalent number of turbines.

The Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm zone is located up to 16km off the coast of the Calvados region, in water depths ranging from 22 to 31 metres.

The foundations consist of large steel monopiles with transition pieces, to be fabricated in Europe and installed by the crane vessel, Saipem 3000.

