Salford approves £75m residential tower

The Anchorage Gateway scheme, being developed by Cole Waterhouse, comprises 290 apartments in Salford Quays. Outline consent was granted in November 2019. The reserved matters application has now been approved.

The 250,640 sq ft, tower will be built on brownfield land on the corner of The Quay and Anchorage Quay, which has been vacant for several years.

A main contractor has not yet been appointed but the developer is looking to start on site early in 2021.

Designed by architect Chapman Taylor, the building has 29 storeys, across ground, mezzanine and 27 levels of residential accommodation which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom flats. At ground level the building will have 4,000 sq ft of commercial space, which is less than had been previously planned.

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood explained: “We are committed to building quality homes for the people of Salford and have been working closely with the council throughout the determination period to refine our plans and ensure that the building and landscaping meets the changing needs of the local market and future occupiers,” he said. “We undertook a number of revisions to the design to reduce the amount of commercial space in favour of delivering as much outside amenity space as possible and the city-wide views from the rooftop sun terrace will be hard to beat.”

He added: “We look forward to appointing a contactor as soon as possible and starting the build programme."

It will be Cole Waterhouse’s second residential scheme in the area following No1 Old Trafford, a two-tower 354-unit scheme, which is being built by Domis Construction and due for completion early 2021.

The project team includes WSP Indigo Planning, structural engineer Renaissance, building services engineer Novo, landscape architect Exterior Architecture and project manager/quantity surveyor Henry Riley.

