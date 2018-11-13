Sarens unveils 5,000-tonne crane

The mighty SGC-250

The SGC-250, billed by Sarens as the largest crane in the world, was launched at the port of Ghent in Belgium on 9th November 2018.

The crane has a maximum load moment of 250,000 tonnes, allowing it to lift 5,000 tonnes at a radius of 50 metres. Even at a larger radius of 100 metres, it can lift 2,000 tonnes.

The crane is mounted on a ring frame, around which it slews 360°. It has traditional winches, rather than hydraulic strand jacks that are used on other super heavy lifting machines, as well as conventional cables and hook blocks.

The ground bearing pressure of the SGC-250 never exceeds 25 tonnes/m², Sarens says, thanks to several wheel bogies on double ring beams and spreader mats.

The crane's main boom can be extended from 118 metres to 160 metres, and the jib can be extended up to 100 metres. This combination provides an lifting height of about 250 metres, or a radius of 275 metres.

The crane was designed by Sarens, with ther manufacturing subcontracted to specialists overseen by Sarens.

In 2019, the SGC-250 crane will be packed into containers and shipped to Hinkley Point C. There it will be re-assembled and perform all the heaviest lifts in the construction of the new nuclear power plant. It will be working for the Bylor joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O'Rourke Construction on a four-year contract worth £20m.