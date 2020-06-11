Scaffolders team up with Builders’ Conference

Under the agreement, Scaffolding Association member companies will be given access to the Builders’ Conference database of 11,000 construction projects around the UK

They will also have the opportunity to promote their activities via the Builders’ Conference.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Scaffolding Association has become the first trade body to sign such a ground-breaking partnership,” said Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards. “It shows their forward thinking and their desire to provide maximum value to their members in these extraordinary times. We have a passion for sharing validated information and never before has our independent, verified real-time construction information and research been more important in allowing the construction industry to emerge from this difficult period”. “

Scaffolding Association chief executive Robert Candy said: “Providing our assessed and audited members with the facility to access this type of project data, while showcasing their individual business capabilities is the perfect addition to our membership offering.”

