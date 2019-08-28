Scape launches £1bn specialist consultants frameworks

One framework will cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the second will solely serve Scotland.

The Scape national consultancy frameworks – one covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a second specially for Scotland – will offer the broadest range of professional services available in the market, will have ‘an upper value of £1bn’.

Each lot provides specialist services in the areas of built environment consultancy, civil engineering and infrastructure consultancy and asset management respectively.

The services available across the frameworks include project management, quantity surveying, building surveying, commercial surveying, architecture and design services, civil & structural engineering, electrical & mechanical engineering, health & safety, highways consultancy and strategic asset management.

The frameworks will run for four years from August 2020. The framework will include lots for:

Framework & Lot Lot Information Lot Value England, Wales & NI – Lot 1 Built environment consultancy £350m England, Wales & NI – Lot 2 Civil engineering and infrastructure consultancy £250m England, Wales & NI – Lot 3 Asset management £100m Scotland – Lot 1 Built environment consultancy £150m Scotland – Lot 2 Civil engineering and infrastructure consultancy £100m Scotland – Lot 3 Asset management £50m

Market awareness days will be held in London, Leeds and Edinburgh during September, where interested companies can request private meetings.

Scape envisages that an OJEU contract notice will be published later this year and preferred bidders will be announced in summer 2020. The current BECS framework expires in October 2020.

The current BECS framework, led by Perfect Circle – a consortium comprising Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom, is projected to reach a value of £350m, having reached more than £220m to date from more than 1,000 commissions secured through the framework.

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The decision to widen the remit of our consultancy offer has been taken following thorough market analysis and client consultation.”

