Scape names three for £4bn utilities frameworks

Scape, a public sector procurement agency, has launched a pair of utilities works and services frameworks for utility companies to use, to procure construction work more quickly.

A £3bn framework covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a separate dedicated £1bn framework will serve Scotland.

Scape has appointed Kier and McLaughlin & Harvey to deliver projects in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while McLaughlin & Harvey and RJ McLeod lead the Scotland framework.

According to Scape, the frameworks will enable the delivery of projects across a variety of sectors including docks, ports and harbours, rail and metro’s, aviation, water, renewables, energy (gas and electricity, including maintenance), and telecommunications.

Initial framework duration is four years and there is an option to extend for a further four.

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The Scape utilities frameworks have been created to support better-connected communities, future-proof national infrastructure and scale-up green energy projects that support the use of renewables. These new frameworks will help clients accelerate the works and services needed to support a low-carbon economy in the years to come.”

