Scotland commits £200m for affordable homes

The interim funding available from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2021-22 has been increased from £300m to £500m ahead of January’s Scottish Budget. The Affordable Housing Supply Programme helps to deliver homes for social rent, mid-market rent and shared equity.

Communities secretary Aileen Campbell said that housing providers and the construction sector will now be able to plan more affordable homes.

Campbell said that the increase will help provide funding certainty for local authorities, housing associations and the construction sector as they look to recover from the impact of coronavirus. “Covid-19 has underlined the value of home as a safe place to live,” she said. “This announcement shows our dedication to continue delivering affordable, warm, secure homes for the people of Scotland and to build on our achievement of delivering nearly 96,000 affordable homes since 2007.

“By significantly increasing the funding able to be committed now, we are building on our record £3.5 billion commitment over this parliament and our plans for further capital investment laid out recently in our draft Infrastructure Investment Plan. This will help the economy and the construction sector to recover from the pandemic while ensuring we maintain momentum in the delivery of social and affordable homes to those who need them.”

