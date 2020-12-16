Scotland Excel praises construction’s community spirit

The local government procurement body said that the impact of by lockdown restrictions on the sector didn’t stop businesses from going above and beyond the call of duty.

It found that there have been financial donations to charities, staff time given to worthwhile community volunteering including delivering food and care packs, donations of PPE stock to care homes and hospitals, collections of goods and money for food banks and more.

Bell Group and William Wilson gave staff time to worthwhile volunteering projects. For Bell Group this included delivering prescription and food deliveries and preparing care and food packs. William Wilson staff delivered food for a homeless charity, committed time to a community response group and donated £900-worth of materials to a charity project.

Financial donations were made by Aecom, Jacobs UK, Stantec UK, and City Technical to various charities. This included Aecom giving £660 to children’s hospitals and £350 to a homeless charity. Jacobs donated £8,000 to Social Bite and Stantec UK gave £1,500 to WaterAid. While City Technical gave £1,100 to provide children with the waterproof and equipment needed to walk safely to school and also collected donations for local food bank and baby banks.

Several companies donated to food banks and donated their PPE stock. This included George Beattie & Sons, which made a £500 food bank donation and gave face masks and gloves to care homes, and Richard Irvin FM, which donated food supplies, money and cleaning products to local foodbanks. Amey OW also donated PPE stock to care homes and made a £50,000 foodbank donation, while its staff set up Community of Helping Hands in Glasgow to deliver care and food packs.

Other PPE donations include Strada Environmental, which donated many boxes of PPE to Ayr Hospital and Edmunson, which donated face masks and hand sanitiser to the Ronald Macdonald House in Glasgow.

Also during the pandemic response, CMS Window Systems delivered hand sanitszer across Glasgow and North Lanarkshire, while Bunzl Greenham donated more than 32,000 personal razors to NHS patients and 30,000 personal razors to Lanarkshire care homes.

SERS Energy Solutions helped to replace the kitchen at an essential Ayrshire community centre and donated 30 waterproof jackets and sets of wellies to the community.

IBT Merchants donated materials to create local garden projects and launched a Community Fund for local initiatives in the Falkirk area.

“These are all absolutely amazing acts of community kindness from our construction portfolio suppliers during 2020,” said Scotland Excel. “Well done everyone!”

