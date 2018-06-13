Scotland MD for Keepmoat Homes

Peter Matthews

Keepmoat Homes opened its Glasgow office in 2016 and has since built more than 200 homes.

Peter Matthews has joined Keepmoat to head up the Scotland team after more than 10 years at Taylor Wimpey, where he was most recently managing director for East Scotland.

“Our priority in Scotland is to continue to deliver our planned growth, in a controlled manner, by focusing first and foremost on the needs and desires of our customers,” he said.

To support the new boss, Keepmoat has also promoted Beth McNeil to operations director for Scotland.

Keepmoat’s latest offering is its 826-home development at the Sighthill transformational regeneration area (TRA) in Glasgow – the biggest regeneration scheme of its type in the UK outside of London.