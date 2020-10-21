Scotland set to delay new fire alarm regs

The delay is due to the practical difficulties likely to be faced by homeowners seeking to make the necessary changes to their homes during Covid-19 restrictions.

Legislation due to come into effect in February 2021 meant the standard that currently applies to private rented property and new-builds would have been extended to all homes in Scotland. The Scottish government will now seek to move implementation back to February 2022.

Minister for local government and housing Kevin Stewart said: “Fire safety is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government, and we remain committed to implementing these improved regulations, which will mean everyone will benefit from the same level of protection, whether they own their home or rent from a social or private landlord.

“Given the impact of Covid-19, and the difficulties this is likely to create for people seeking to install new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, we have listened to concerns and decided to ask the Scottish parliament to delay implementation. If this delay is approved, we will continue to work with partners to spread awareness of the changes before the new deadline. Our focus will be on supporting householders to ensure satisfactory fire alarms are installed so we can improve the safety of their homes.”

The improved standards will mean every home in Scotland must have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room or lounge, and in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings. The changes also mean every kitchen must have a heat alarm, and the alarms will have to be interlinked so they can be heard throughout the property. There must also be a carbon monoxide alarm where there are fixed combustion appliances.

