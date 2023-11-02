Scots consult on plan to transform construction

MSP Richard Lochhead said: "this plan will accelerate change and drive continuous improvement".

The CLF – a collaborative body drawn from industry and the Scottish government – says the feedback will help it define action to deliver in key areas where transformation is needed most. These include digital technology, net zero carbon, modern methods of construction, fair work and procurement reform.

The Transformation Action Plan is aimed at delivering the commitments set out in the CLF’s Scottish Construction Accord which was launched in October 2022. This is a commitment, made jointly by industry bodies and the public sector, to work towards ensuring a healthy and successful future for the Scottish construction industry.

Richard Lochhead, Scottish minister for small business, innovation, tourism and trade, said: "This plan will accelerate change and drive continuous improvement across Scotland’s construction sector, which is at the forefront of our move to net zero.

"It has been co-developed by industry and public sector representatives who have set ambitious goals in areas such as skills, fair work and procurement, while working towards the wider aims of growing the green economy.

"My thanks to all partners for their work on the plan. I encourage industry to engage with the consultation and have their say on shaping this vital sector for the future."

Elliot Robertson, chief executive of the Robertson Group and a member of the CLF, said: “In addition to be being a vital contributor to the economy, the construction industry has always embraced new ways of working and adopted innovation as a way to increase and sustain productivity and efficiency.

"For the industry to continue to evolve and meet the transition to net zero and a wellbeing economy, it is widely recognised that further progression is required. The Transformation Action Plan is a result of the work undertaken by the working sub-groups within the CLF and I would encourage all leaders across our sector to take the opportunity to have their say in defining what transformation looks like for them. There is great value to be added to the plan by those in our sector who are working hard to deliver transformation.

"The consultation on the plan provides a great starting point for discussion and the combined participation of the public and private sectors in the process can result in a document that unites us to deliver real sustainable transformation across our complex and diverse industry."

‍Morag Angus, head of property & construction and chief surveyor for the Scottish government and co-chair of the CLF’s Transformation Board, added: "Partnership and collaboration have been at the core of developing this Plan. Forty-eight businesses and 39 public sector bodies have already contributed to its development. We want to be sure that we have robust plan that reflects the needs of industry and that is why this consultation is so important. The challenges we face require all of us to work together for the good of our industry and our country."

Once finalised, the plan will be published on CLF’s website, with the programme project managed by the Scottish Futures Trust.

You can view the draft Transformation Action Plan in full here. Feedback is encouraged and should be provided by Friday 17th November.

