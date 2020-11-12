Scottish Borders sets out its housing ambitions

The proposals, which include a new housing development of semi-detached homes in Denholm, will be discussed by the council’s executive next week.

Councillor Mark Rowley, executive member for economic regeneration and finance, said: “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact on construction projects across the Scottish Borders, including housebuilding, and it may take some time for the sector to be fully back up and running again.

“I remain hopeful that we can reach this ambitious target by 2026. This would not only provide high-quality, energy-efficient affordable homes for local people, but deliver a significant boost to the local economy at a critical time, with an estimated investment of around £166m to create these homes.

“Given the challenges faced throughout 2020, and the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 the delivery of 122 affordable homes in the local area would be above the annual average and a tremendous achievement for all concerned.”

