Scottish consultant appoints two new MDs

MJ O’Shaughnessy and Gillian Ogilvie

The privately owned engineering consultancy employs over 80 staff in Scotland and delivers contracts across the UK and Ireland.

MJ O’Shaughnessy – who takes up the top post in the Glasgow practice - has risen up the ranks since he joined Will Rudd 11 years ago and has helped to expand the client portfolio in both public and private sectors. He is also credited with diversifying the Glasgow practice with projects across the residential, healthcare, education, energy, hospitality, specialist design and tall buildings sectors.

Taking the reins in the Edinburgh practice will be Gillian Ogilvie, who has also risen through the ranks having been with Will Rudd for 15 years. She has played a key role in major projects in the capital, including the redevelopment of Usher Hall. Ogilvie has supported the development of the Edinburgh practice having built a list of significant public sector projects and will continue to build on this as the firm also expands its private sector portfolio.

She said: “I relish the opportunity to lead the Will Rudd Edinburgh team to build the business capability and develop our portfolio. The skills and expertise of the team, coupled with their passion and creativity, has helped to make Will Rudd a progressive consultancy with a strong reputation for engineering and providing design solutions and I look forward to leading alongside MJ to shape the future of the business.”

O’Shaughnessy said: “It has been an incredible journey so far and it has been truly fulfilling to have played an integral part in building the Will Rudd business and will be equally exciting to continue to lead and drive our strategic plan, developing new collaborations and cementing Will Rudd as the first choice for engineering consultancy. I am extremely proud of our high-performing team, who continue to bring innovation and a customer-centric focus to our business.”

Ogilvie and O’Shaughnessy will be supported by Brian Walker, former managing director of the Glasgow office, who will move into a part-time role as creative director and will also retain a non-executive board position. Former managing director of the Edinburgh practice, Angus Roxburgh, will also continue to be involved on a consultancy basis.

