Scottish plant hirer spends £1m on JCB machines

The order includes JCB 220X and 140X tracked excavators and JCB Loadalls such as the flagship, 20-metre, 540-200 model. The 540-200 Loadall is JCB’s largest construction telescopic handler and features a five-piece boom giving 20m reach height.

The latest arrivals join a fleet that already features over 60 JCB machines.

Dealer Scot JCB supplied the order to the company, which is based in Broxburn, West Lothian. The machines will be put to work on new housebuilding, infrastructure, forestry and agricultural projects across Scotland for a range of customers which Gordon Bow Plant Hire serves on a self-drive or operated basis.

Gordon Bow plant manager Jason Taylor said: “We chose JCB for this order as we have a long history over the years with the products that it manufactures and thanks to the support and back-up that our dealer Scot JCB provides throughout Scotland. We have identified that they are the machines that work best for our business and customers alike.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk