Scottish site for chosen for hydrogen-from-plastic plant

Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, will use technology from UK company Powerhouse Energy Group for the facility at Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde in West Dunbartonshire.

The 13,500 tonne facility will be the second in the UK to use Powerhouse’s DMG technology after plans for a similar facility at Peel NRE’s Protos site in Cheshire were approved in 2019.

Peel NRE director Richard Barker said: “Plastic is often demonised, but we have seen how essential it is in industries like healthcare. We do need to recycle as much of this plastic as possible and also get as much value from unrecyclable, end-of-life plastic. This facility will convert plastic into hydrogen a clean fuel that produces no emissions at the point of use, helping to improve local air quality. By co-locating a refuelling station, we can help to kick start the infrastructure needed to support the rollout of hydrogen vehicles which will be an important part of our journey to net zero.”

Tim Yeo, executive chairman of Powerhouse Energy Group, said: “We are delighted Powerhouse technology is to be deployed in Scotland, helping the region improve air quality and provide a solution to end-of-life plastic. This new facility will play an important role in supporting the objective of both Holyrood and Westminster to make hydrogen a key element of Scotland’s decarbonisation strategy. We welcome plans to co-locate a refuelling station at the site which will help increase uptake of hydrogen fuel in the region and add to Scotland’s growing hydrogen economy. All eyes are on Scotland ahead of the important COP26 meeting in Glasgow later this year, so we are delighted our pioneering, clean energy technology will help put Scotland on the path to net zero.”

Decisions about the financing of this second plant will be made after land use planning consent has been obtained and closer to the start date for construction.

