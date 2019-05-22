Second Galliford Try director moves to Crest Nicholson

Tom Nicholson

The move comes less than two months after Galliford Try lost its chief executive, Peter Truscott, to Crest Nicholson.

Peter Truscott is expected to join Crest Nicholson in September 2019 after his contract with Galliford Try expires. However, Tom Nicholson will start his new job at the end of May.

Tom was the divisional chairman of Linden Homes and on the executive board of the Galliford Try Group. He has previously worked for Trafalgar House, Berkeley and Try Homes.

At Crest Nicholson he will report directly to the chief executive, which is currently Chris Tinker, on an interim basis until Peter Truscott arrives.