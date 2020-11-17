Seddon breaks gound on Codsall community centre

Local worthies pose for the ground-breaking photocall

Seddon was chosen by South Staffordshire Council to refurbish parts of its existing office buildings and construct an extension at the front, which will be the new home for Codsall Library.

There will also be a refurbished café and a retail unit set in an open-plan atrium, increased car parking, office space and community meeting rooms. Russell House Primary Care Practice will also be relocating to the community hub.

Completion is expected in early 2022.

South Staffordshire Council leader Brian Edwards said: “This new facility replaces outdated 1970s heating and hot water systems with new energy efficient ones, helping reduce the building’s environmental impact and running costs. Electric vehicle charging points will be installed in the car park and batteries in the basement will store electricity to run the building and also enable us to sell surplus energy from solar panels back to the grid.

“Specialist teams from across the public, health, private and voluntary sectors will be co-located together in a modern, agile working and collaborative environment and, when the building is open to the public, residents will benefit from being able to access multiple services on one site right in the heart of the community. I’m sure the community hub will be a huge asset to the district and I’m looking forward to seeing our exciting vision turned into a reality.”

